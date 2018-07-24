SiTime teams with Bosch on MEMS timing for 5G, IoT and automotive

SiTime, which supplies MEMS timing solutions, and Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, announced a strategic technology partnership to accelerate innovation in micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) timing.



Specifically, SiTime will work with Bosch to develop processes for next-generation MEMS resonator products. These MEMS resonators are the heartbeat of 5G, IoT and automotive electronics, and will enable the higher speeds of 5G, long battery life of IoT devices and increased reliability of driver assistance systems in automotive. Bosch will utilize its expertise in MEMS manufacturing to produce these resonators for SiTime and ensure availability of high-volume capacity.



SiTime has shipped over a billion units of its MEMS timeing solutions into all electronics markets, has over 90 percent share of the MEMS timing market, and has partnered with industry leaders, such as Intel, to drive timing innovation in 5G.



Bosch has been both a pioneer and a global market leader in the MEMS sensor segment since 1995 and has sold more than 9.5 billion MEMS sensors. The company developed the manufacturing process behind MEMS technology nearly 25 years ago. More than every second smartphone worldwide uses a Bosch MEMS sensor.



“Since 2009 SiTime has counted on Bosch to manufacture more than a billion MEMS resonators,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime. “Over the next decade, the 5G, IoT, and automotive markets will drive the growth of the timing industry by creating a 200 billion unit opportunity. Automation, communications, and computing applications in these markets will require more features, higher accuracy and reliability from timing components.”



“Stable, reliable MEMS timing devices are needed for successful operation of new, high-bandwidth 5G, IoT and driver assistance systems,” said Jens Fabrowsky, executive vice president, Automotive Electronics at Robert Bosch GmbH. “Without ultra-precise timing, the benefits and opportunities for next generation systems will not be achieved. With Bosch’s MEMS leadership and manufacturing excellence, and SiTime’s groundbreaking MEMS timing technology, this partnership will make possible unique new features and mission-critical services in 5G, IoT, and automotive applications.”



“Our collaboration with SiTime on MEMS-based silicon timing solutions will help our customers build leading 5G platforms to best take advantage of the increased performance and capacity that the 5G NR standard brings,” said Dr. Cormac Conroy, corporate vice president and general manager of the Communication and Devices Group at Intel Corporation. “Intel’s modem technology and our collaboration with SiTime is helping to enable new mobile and consumer experiences, and enterprise and industrial use cases.” SiTime, which specializes in MEMS timing solutions, and Intel agreed to collaborate on integrating timing solutions for Intel’s 5G multi-mode radio modems, with additional applicability to Intel LTE, millimeter-wave wireless, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS solutions. SiTime said its MEMS timing technology helps meet the high-performance requirements of emerging 5G radio modem platforms, especially in the presence of stressors such as vibration, high temperature, and rapid thermal transients. Such stressors can disrupt the timing signal and result in network reliability issues, lower data throughput, and even connectivity drops.“Our collaboration with SiTime on MEMS-based silicon timing solutions will help our customers build leading 5G platforms to best take advantage of the increased performance and capacity that the 5G NR standard brings,” said Dr. Cormac Conroy, corporate vice president and general manager of the Communication and Devices Group at Intel Corporation. “Intel’s modem technology and our collaboration with SiTime is helping to enable new mobile and consumer experiences, and enterprise and industrial use cases.”