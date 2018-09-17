Singapore's National Supercomputing Centre picks Mellanox

Singapore's National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) has selected Mellanox 100 Gigabit Ethernet Spectrum-based switches, ConnectX adapters, cables and modules for its network.



"We are excited to collaborate with NSCC to interconnect the Singapore's research and educational facilities in the most efficient and scalable way," said Gilad Shainer, Vice President of Marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "The combination of our Ethernet RoCE technology, Spectrum switches, MetroX WDM long-haul switch, cables and software provide the highest data throughput, enabling users to be at the forefront of research and scientific discovery."



Mellanox ConnectX-5 with Virtual Protocol Interconnect supports two ports of InfiniBand and Ethernet connectivity, sub-600 nanosecond latency, and very high message rate, plus embedded PCIe switch and NVMe over Fabric offloads. It enables higher HPC performance with new Message Passing Interface (MPI) offloads, advanced dynamic routing, and new capabilities to perform various data algorithms.



Mellanox Spectrum, the eighth generation of switching IC family from Mellanox, delivers leading Ethernet performance, efficiency and throughput, low-latency and scalability for data center Ethernet networks by integrating advanced networking functionality for Ethernet fabrics. Hyperscale, cloud, data-intensive, virtualized datacenters or storage environments drive the need for increased interconnect performance and throughput beyond 10 and 40GbE. Spectrum's flexibility enables solution companies to build any Ethernet switch system at the speeds of 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100G, with leading port density, low latency, zero packet loss, and non-blocking traffic.



Mellanox's MetroX provides RDMA Long-Haul Systems enable connections between data centers deployed across multiple geographically distributed sites, extending Mellanox's world-leading interconnect benefits beyond local data centers and storage clusters.