Semtech samples PAM4 clock and data recovery platform

Semtech announced sampling of its quad Tri-Edge clock and data recovery (CDR) with an integrated vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) driver and its quad Tri-Edge CDR with an integrated transimpedance amplifier (TIA).



The bundle is optimized for low power and low cost PAM4 short-reach, 200G/400G QSFP28 SR4/8 modules for data center and active optical cable (AOC) applications.



“With this Tri-Edge PAM4 CDR bundle, Semtech further demonstrates its innovative and disruptive solutions to alternatives available in the market today. We expect this to enable the next-gen deployment for data centers to allow higher bandwidth growth while supporting an aggressive cost structure,” said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.



Semtech also announced:



the full production of its ClearEdge CDR platform IC bundle targeting high-performance data center and wireless applications. The quad ClearEdge CDR with integrated DML laser driver and quad ClearEdge CDR with integrated transimpedance amplifier (TIA) provides an optimized chipset for 100G PSM4 and CWDM4 module solutions. The quad ClearEdge CDR with integrated DML laser driver also supports module designs based on both chip-on-board optics and passive TOSAs.

initial production of its bi-directional ClearEdge CDR with integrated DML laser driver.

mass production of a fully integrated quad 28G ClearEdge CDR with single-ended electro-absorption modulated lasers (EML) laser driver, consuming only 790 mW at maximum, 1.5 Vppse swing, in a 6mm x 5mm package with integrated bias-T passive components. This addresses the challenge of shrinking real estate in QSFP28 designs.