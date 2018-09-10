Ruckus first to achieve FCC CBRS certification

Ruckus Networks announced it is the first technology provider to achieve FCC certification for Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).



CBRS is 150MHz of the 3.5GHz band (3550MHz to 3700MHz) made available by the FCC for commercial use through a spectrum-sharing framework.



The certification covers Ruckus' entire portfolio of 3.5 GHz access points under its OpenG brand, including indoor and outdoor access points, element management system, cloud-based evolved packet core, and cloud-based spectrum allocation.



"This major milestone is one of the final stages before CBRS commercial deployments are made possible," said Ian Whiting, President of Ruckus Networks. "As a leading network provider, we are enabling organizations to deploy and manage a private LTE network, as easily as deploying a Wi-Fi network. Our OpenG LTE portfolio enables customers across a variety of different verticals to take advantage of this spectrum."





