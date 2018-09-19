Red Hat continues to grow at double digit clip - up 14% in Q2

Red Hat reported revenue of $823 million, up 14% in USD year-over-year, for its second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended August 31, 2018. GAAP operating income for the quarter was $135 million. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $197 million, up 3% year-over-year. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was 16.4% and non-GAAP operating margin was 23.9%.



“Our second quarter results were consistent with our guidance and we drove 20% growth in total backlog to $3.3 billion,” said Eric Shander, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Red Hat. “We are re-affirming our full year growth in constant currency at 16%-17% year-over-year; however, we are adjusting our full year total revenue guidance in dollars by approximately $15 million, solely to account for the change in FX rates.”







Subscription revenue from Infrastructure-related offerings for the quarter was $527 million, an increase of 8% in USD year-over-year, or 8% measured in constant currency.

Subscription revenue from Application Development-related and other emerging technology offerings for the quarter was $196 million, an increase of 31% in USD year-over-year, or 31% measured in constant currency.