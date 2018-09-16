Polaris Wireless refines Z-axis wireless location tracking

Polaris Wireless, which supplies software-based wireless location solutions, has demonstrated the ability to locate wireless devices in the vertical dimension, or z-axis, within one floor level.



Polaris Wireless leverages available sensor inputs from devices and wireless networks to determine location. The company said its latest release also improves indoor horizontal accuracy.



“We continue to demonstrate the proven effectiveness and high accuracy of our indoor location technology,” said Manlio Allegra, Polaris Wireless CEO. “In emergency situations where first responders are trying to locate wireless callers in a high-rise building, the ability to identify which floor the call is originating from is essential.”



In early 2018, Polaris Wireless participated in



The company also released the following highlights from its recent participation in the CTIA’s Test Bed LLC Stage Z independent vertical location testing, which evaluated barometric-based solutions. The FCC's Stage Z testing was conducted in San Francisco, Atlanta, and Chicago.



Polaris Wireless was one of two technology vendors selected to participate and was the only solution tested in all buildings in all cities.

Polaris Wireless included the widest variety of device and barometric sensor manufacturers. The other participating technology vendor is a hardware-based solution requiring terrestrial beacons and firmware in devices.

The Polaris Wireless solution was tested in 3 cities, 48 buildings, 312 test locations, and 55,592 test calls.

Polaris Wireless achieved a vertical accuracy of 4.8 meters at the 80th percentile, with a minimal one-time compensation of the barometric sensor outside of the test cities.

Using actual test call data to emulate active sensor compensation, the Polaris Wireless solution improved to 2.8 meter accuracy at the 80th percentile, which exceeds the generally-accepted definition of floor level of under 3 meters.

Polaris Wireless achieved 25.8 meters of horizontal indoor accuracy at the 80th percentile, an improvement of 38% from CTIA’s Test Bed Stage 2 indoor testing for emerging technologies conducted in 2016.