Palo Alto Networks hits revenue of $658.1 million, up 29% yoy

Palo Alto Networks posted total revenue of $658.1 million for itsfiscal fourth quarter 2018, up 29 percent year over year. This compares with total revenue of $509.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter 2017. GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter 2018 was $2.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $38.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2017.



Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2018 was $125.0 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $85.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2017. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below.



"We had a strong fourth quarter, continuing our global momentum at a growth rate that outpaces our peers and the cybersecurity market," said Nikesh Arora, chief executive officer of Palo Alto Networks. "Enterprises are in the early stages of the cloud revolution. This poses new security challenges for businesses worldwide. We are becoming the strategic partner of choice to help businesses embrace the cloud and protect their digital information by reducing complexity and providing the same level of consistency, integration, and automation that we brought to network security."



"We are pleased with the strong finish to our fiscal fourth quarter and the year," said Kathy Bonanno, chief financial officer of Palo Alto Networks. "Our revenue growth in the fourth quarter was solid across all regions, with particular strength in EMEA and APAC, each growing more than 40 percent year over year. We delivered on the bottom line as well, generating record cash flow from operations and free cash flow of $252.5 million."







Product revenue for Q4 amounted to $267.6 million

Subscription revenue for Q4 amounted to $390.5 million