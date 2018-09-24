Open Data Initiative backed by Microsoft, Adobe, SAP

A new Open Data Initiative is being backed by Microsoft, Adobe and SAP with the promise of letting enterprises derive more value from their own data. The core focus is to eliminate data silos and enable a single view of the customer, helping companies to better govern their data and support privacy and security initiatives.



The Open Data Initiative is a common approach and set of resources for customers based on three guiding principles:



Every organization owns and maintains complete, direct control of all their data.

Customers can enable AI-driven business processes to derive insights and intelligence from unified behavioral and operational data.

A broad partner ecosystem should be able to easily leverage an open and extensible data model to extend the solution.



“Adobe, Microsoft and SAP are partnering to reimagine the customer experience management category,” said Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe. “Together we will give enterprises the ability to harness and action massive volumes of customer data to deliver personalized, real-time customer experiences at scale.”



"Together with Adobe and SAP we are taking a first, critical step to helping companies achieve a level of customer and business understanding that has never before been possible,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Organizations everywhere have a massive opportunity to build AI-powered digital feedback loops for predictive power, automated workflows and, ultimately, improved business outcomes.”



