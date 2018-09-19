OE Solutions introduces Packet over SONET Smart SFP

OE Solutions introduced a Smart SFP transceiver for 2.5 Gbps Packet over SONET/SDH.



The new SFP+ transceiver can be used to connect routers and switches across SONET/SDH networks, without the need for a dedicated interface card.



The company says that by inserting its plug-and-play Smart SFP in a free 10GbE port, any router or packet switch can be upgraded to support 2.5 Gbps Packet over SONET/SDH, saving power, space and cost. Additionally, it provides extra flexibility, as any number of SFP+ ports can be upgraded to provide a SONET/SDH network interface. The new Packet over SONET Smart SFP is currently in field trials and will be available during Q4 2018.



OE Solutions already has a rich portfolio of Smart SFP solutions for TDM over Packet, that allows customers, ranging from large network equipment manufacturers to small city carriers, to deploy new services on their network or to solve problems which could not be easily solved before, by using the Smart SFPs.



“Our innovative Smart SFPs are opening up new markets and applications. Our partnership with AimValley leverages our optical expertise and their network technology expertise to build unique products that solve real network problems for the operators”, said Y.K. Park, CEO of OE Solutions.



OE Solutions will be showing its Packet over SONET Smart SFP at next week's ECOC in Rome, Italy.Booth #250.



https://oesolutions.com