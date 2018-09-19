OE Solutions expands 25Gbps portfolio with designs for 5G fronthaul

OE Solutions introduced two industrial-temperature rated 25Gbps SFP28 transceiver products for access applications, including for 5G fronthaul.



“OE Solutions specializes in carefully tailored transceiver solutions to meet the many and often challenging requirements of access networks. Fiber and spectrum scarcity have been constant drivers for bi-directional transceivers and we now see interest in alternative WDM solutions in the O-band, including LAN-WDM as well as custom wavelengths, as a way to increase fiber capacity,” said Per Hansen, VP Marketing & Sales of OE Solutions. “We have been a leading supplier of specialized transceiver solutions for wireless fronthaul since OE Solutions’ formation 15 years ago. Deployment of the next generation wireless, 5G will surely be as exciting for OE Solutions as the first one.”



The new 25Gbps transceivers joining OE Solutions’ extensive list of IT-rated transceivers for access applications are:



25Gbps SFP28 LAN-WDM Duplex ER-lite IT for distances up to 30km

25Gbps SFP28 1270nm/1330nm BIDI LR IT for distances up to 10km

25Gbps SFP28 CWDM Duplex LR IT for distances up to 10km

25Gbps SFP28 1270nm/1310nm BIDI ER-lite IT for distances up to 30km

25Gbps SFP28 1310nm Duplex LR IT for distances up to 10km

These transceivers will be generally available in Q3 2018.Other members of the industrial-temperature rated 25G portfolio include:OE Solutions will be showing its portfolio at next week's ECOC in Rome, Italy. Booth #250.