Nuage frames SD-WAN 2.0 around automation and security

Nokia's Nuage Networks said it is moving ahead to the next phase of software-defined wide are networking.



Nuage Networks' SD-WAN 2.0 offering is its architecture for delivering and orchestrating enterprise IT services across data centers, public cloud services, SaaS provider clouds and enterprise branch sites. The company says the latest release of its Virtualized Network Services (VNS) platform embodies this architecture with new automation and security capabilities for helping enterprises to connect not only branch and regional sites, but also to their private data centers, SaaS providers and public clouds.



Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nuage Networks, says: "The industry is on the cusp of a big shift towards SD-WAN. Today, Nuage solidifies its SD-WAN 2.0 leadership, adding key features to improve the security and manageability of VNS, and further reinforces our founding vision to connect enterprise users to their applications without boundaries. Unlike other vendors that either have basic connectivity solutions, use proprietary hardware or need to cobble together multiple platforms to address enterprise IT needs, we purposefully developed our VNS offer on a single platform to give our customers a powerful, seamless and consistent set of capabilities across the entire network. By offering IT services over SD-WAN and combining them with Nuage's core strengths in large scale networking and operational capabilities, Nuage Networks VNS establishes itself as the industry's first and foremost SD-WAN 2.0 platform."



New security capabilities include end-to-end microsegmentation, as well as the ability to detect threats and respond in real-time. This protects against malicious unauthorized access. Administrators can monitor all network communication across and within a branch to identify anomalies and violations of policies. The system generates automated actions by creating security rules in real-time based on real-time events and patterns.



Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 also provides enterprises flexible infrastructure to deploy value-added services, whether locally through hosting 3rd party VNFs on an x86 uCPE or service-chained in the data center or cloud, ending the complexity of installing and remotely managing dedicated purpose-built customer premises equipment or single-function appliances.



