NTT establishes new global procurement division based in U.S.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) will establish a new company specializing in procurement for all of its group companies.



The new company will engage in centralized price negotiations and the execution of comprehensive agreements with global vendors. It will be based the United States, where it will engage in centralized price negotiations and the execution of comprehensive agreements with global vendors for hardware, software, and services.



Objectives of the new company include improving the presence of the NTT Group in the global market, reducing the Group's total costs, and providing lower-priced, innovative services to clients.



Mark E. La Neve has been named CEO of the new company. La Neve is currently an NTT DATA Services Senior Vice President.