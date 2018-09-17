NETSCOUT sells off its handset test division

Netscout Systems has divested its handheld network test (HNT) tools business to StoneCalibre, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The HNT portfolio acquired by StoneCalibre includes the LinkSprinter Network Tester, LinkRunner Network Auto-Tester, OneTouch AT Network Assistant, AirCheck G2 Wireless Tester, and AirMagnet Mobile solutions.



NETSCOUT will work toward a smooth transition for customers, partners, contractors and suppliers by collaborating with StoneCalibre to provide a variety of services across a range of functional areas over the next several months as StoneCalibre completes its carve-out of HNT as a standalone company in its portfolio.



