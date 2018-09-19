Multi-terabit INDIGO subsea cable lands in Perth

The new INDIGO cable system (previously known as APX West & Central) has landed in Perth, Australia.



The INDIGO cable system will span approximately 9,000 km between Singapore and Perth, Australia, and onwards to Sydney. The system will land at existing facilities in Singapore, Australia and Indonesia, providing connections between Singapore and Jakarta.



The consortium project is backed by AARNet, Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, SubPartners and Telstra.



The system will feature a two-fibre pair 'open cable' design and spectrum- sharing technology. This design will allow consortium members to share ownership of spectrum resources provided by the cable and allow them to independently leverage technology advances and implement future upgrades as required.



Utilising coherent optical technology, each of the two fibre pairs will provide a minimum capacity of 18 Tbit/s, with the option to further increase this capacity in the future.



In April 2007, the consortium selected Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) for the construction of a new subsea cable system.









