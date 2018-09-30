Molex to acquire Laird Connected Vehicle Solutions Division

Molex agreed to acquire the Connected Vehicle Solutions division of Laird Limited. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Laird CVS specializes in the design, development and delivery of vehicle antenna systems, smart device integration and vehicle connectivity devices.



Molex said the acquired solutions will add to its agile connected vehicle technology ecosystem, which feature a 10Gbps Ethernet backbone for automotive OEMs building next-generation, intelligent vehicles.



“There is tremendous demand for seamless end-to-end network integration across hardware, software and services in the automotive industry,” said Tim Ruff, senior vice president, Molex Business Development. “Laird CVS expands our geographic reach and strengthens our ability to support automotive OEMs seeking to introduce future-ready vehicles with critical functionality while still containing costs. It aligns with our strategy to provide groundbreaking solutions for a growth market.”





