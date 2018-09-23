Molex acquires Nistica for wavelength selective switching (WSS)

Molex has acquired Nistica, a manufacturer of wavelength selective switching (WSS) products. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Nistica, which was founded in 2005 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a supplier of agile optical modules that simplify, automate and make affordable the delivery of high bandwidth applications for the global telecommunication markets. The company specializes in WSS, a signal routing engine for metro/long-haul telecom networks.



Molex said Nistica's wavelength management solutions will enhance its portfolio of solutions for metro and long-haul networks. Nistica’s business will be integrated into the Molex Optical Solutions Group, a global provider of optical solutions, including a wide range of optical connectivity, optoelectronics, and optical transport products.



"With the build-out of 5G wireless networks and the growth in data center traffic, our customers are looking for novel optical solutions at the edge and in the core of optical networks," added Ashish Vengsarkar, CEO of Nistica. "The acquisition by Molex enables us to scale in capacity and bring a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation products to the market.”



“The addition of the highly innovative Nistica team and technology portfolio to our business enables us to continue our mission of helping customers drive innovation in areas where optical technology provides them with a competitive advantage,” said Doug Busch, vice president and general manager, Molex Optical Solutions business unit. “Integrating high-port count WSS capability into our optical transport portfolio will allow us to expand our offering to customers driving the dynamic growth of communications networks.”