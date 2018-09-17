Mobile World Congress Americas attracted 22,000 attendees

Last week's 2018 Mobile World Congress Americas, which was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, attracted 22,000 attendees, up by 1,000 compared to last year when it was held in San Francisco.



In February, attendance at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was 107,000 visitors, down slightly from 108,000 attendees in 2017 and compared with 101,000 attendees in 2016.



“This year’s show builds on the success of last year’s inaugural event, with a higher number of senior-level attendees from the mobile ecosystem, as well as adjacent industries such as media and entertainment,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “Feedback from participating companies indicates that Mobile World Congress Americas delivered on their goals of developing new business, promoting new technologies and products and building visibility amongst industry influencers. We are really pleased with our first event here in LA and look forward to extending this in 2019.”





