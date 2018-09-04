Merger talks of China Telecom + China Unicom

Top Chinese government officials are reviewing a proposal to merge China Telecom and China Unicom, the nation's number 2 and 3 mobile operators, according to reports published by Bloomberg and others on Tuesday.
So far, there has not been official confirmation of the story although share prices of both companies have risen on the Hong Kong exchange.
Combined, the two carriers have 590 million mobile subscribers, compared to 905 million for China Mobile. A merger would enable a faster rollout of 5G but reduce the competitive landscape for mobile services to two players. Both carriers have reduced CAPEX in the first half of 2018 following completion of most 4G upgrades. Both reported surging mobile data traffic and an impact from increased competition and the elimination of provincial roaming charges.
Exactly one year ago, the Chinese government arranged for top Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, to inject RMB 78 billion (US$11.7 billion) into China Unicom in an effort to accelerate the transformation of its network. The consolidation could play to the favor of these investors.
Many 5G small cells and in-building networks are also required for the 5G upgrade plan. A merged entity presumably could build this at a much lower cost -- perhaps even approaching 50-60-% of what otherwise would be spent. For network equipment, especially Huawei and ZTE, this could be bad news. For China Tower, which recently completed an IPO, this could mean only 2 potential clients on its telecom masts (China Mobile and this merged entity).
With only two mobile operators, perhaps the really intense mobile price competition in China would ease. China Mobile must make do with ARPU of RMB 58.10 (US$8.43) -- about 1/6th the billing per subscriber per month as U.S. operators. China Telecom and China Unicom's mobile ARPU is lower, at RMB 47.9. This leaves very little profit potential per subscriber, making the business case for a deep, nationwide 5G rollout more difficult for two carriers than for one..