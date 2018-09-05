MACOM samples single-chip solution for 100G bidirectional optical connectivity

MACOM Technology Solutions introduced an integrated, single-chip transmit and receive solution for short reach 100G optical transceivers, active optical cables (AOCs) and onboard optical engines.



The new MALD-37845 device, which is designed for use in CPRI, 100G Ethernet, 32G Fibre Channel and 100G EDR InfiniBand applications, integrates seamless integration of four-channel Transmit and Receive Clock Data Recovery (CDRs), four Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIAs) and four Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VSCEL) drivers.



It supports a full range of data rates from 24.3 to 28.1 Gbps, it supports interoperability with a variety of VCSEL lasers and photodetectors, and is firmware-compatible with earlier-generation MACOM solutions.



Sampling is underway with production availability planned for the first half of 2019.



MACOM said the device will provide customers with a low power, single-chip solution ideally suited for small form-factor optical subassemblies.



“Optical module and AOC providers are under tremendous pressure to enable their customers with 100G connectivity at volume scale,” said Marek Tlalka, Senior Director of Marketing, High-Performance Analog, MACOM. “We believe that the MALD-37845 overcomes the integration and cost challenges inherent to legacy multi-chip offerings, providing an elegant, high-performance solution for short reach 100G applications.”



http://www.macom.com



