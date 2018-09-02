MACOM readies chipset for 200G and 400G optical modules

MACOM Technology Solutions has begun sampling a chipset solution for 200G and 400G CWDM optical module providers servicing Cloud Data Center applications. The company plans live demos at the upcoming China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) and European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) tradeshows. The chipset enables 200G modules at under 4.5W and 400G modules at under 9W total power consumption.



MACOM said its full transmit and receive solution operates at up to 53 Gbps PAM-4 data rates per lane and is optimized for use in 200G QSFP56 and 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP module applications.



For 200G demonstration, the solution is comprised of the MAOM-38051 four-channel transmit CDR and modulator driver and MAOT-025402 TOSA with embedded MAOP-L284CN CWDM L-PIC (silicon photonic integrated circuit with integrated CW lasers) transmitter, and on the receive side features the MAOR-053401 ROSA with embedded demultiplexer, BSP56B photodetectors MATA-03819 quad TIA and the MASC-38040 four-channel receive CDR. The combined, high-performance MACOM solution enables a low bit error rate (BER) and better than 1E-8 pre-forward error correction (Pre-FEC).



“MACOM is committed to leading the evolution of Data Center interconnects from 100G to 200G and 400G, as evidenced by our unique ability to deliver a complete 200G chipset and TOSA/ROSA subassembly solution with market-leading performance and power efficiency,” said Gary Shah, Vice President, High-Performance Analog Business Line, MACOM. “With this solution, optical module providers are expected to benefit from seamless component interoperability and a unified support team, reducing design complexity and costs while accelerating their time to market.”



Commercial shipments are targeted for early 2019.



https://www.macom.com/





