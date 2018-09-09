MACOM debuts 25G lasers for 5G fronthaul

MACOM Technology Solutions introduced a portfolio of 25G distributed feedback (DFB) lasers designed for use in next-generation 5G LTE wireless fronthaul infrastructure.



Specs for the new 25G DFB lasers include a -40 to 85C temperature range and transmission distances from 2 to 10 kilometers. The device are offered in bare die chip format (1xxD-25I-LCT11-50x) and TO-packaging (1xxD-25I-LT5xC-50x).



MACOM said its new industrial temperature-grade 25G laser portfolio leverages its proprietary EFT, which at commercial scale manufacturing levels, could enable breakthrough cost efficiencies and product uniformity. MACOM believes that this high-volume production capability distinguishes us as a leading provider of 25G lasers across a host of Cloud Data Center and wireless infrastructure applications.



“MACOM’s new 5G LTE-optimized 25G laser family builds on our comprehensive portfolio of 5G enabling technologies, and again demonstrates the value of EFT for achieving production efficiency that scales to meet industry supply and cost structure needs,” said Dr. Fang Wang, Vice President and Business Line Manager, Lightwave, MACOM. “For customers transitioning from 10G to 25G wireless fronthaul infrastructure, MACOM can provide the 25G lasers, complementary components and application expertise to help accelerate deployment time and reduce costs.”



Sampling is underway with production availability planned for 2019.



