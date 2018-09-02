Liberty Global picks Ericsson to consolidate NOCs

Liberty Global has selected Ericsson for the consolidation of Network Operations Center service delivery in six European locations: the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland and Germany.



Under the contract, Ericsson has successfully undertaken operations consolidation and transfer of services functions of the various NOCs. This builds on the existing Managed Services contract between Ericsson and Liberty Global for mobile networks and fixed field services in Poland, Hungary and Austria.



Jeanie York, Managing Director Core Network Planning, Engineering, and Operations, Liberty Global, says: “Our partnership with Ericsson is part of Liberty Global’s strategy to continually improve the quality of our services while creating operational efficiencies throughout the region. Ericsson’s leadership in Managed Services was an ideal fit for us as we innovate to improve the customer experience.”



