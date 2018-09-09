Keysight supplies 5G NR Device Dev + Verification to ASUS

Keysight Technologies has supplied its 5G network emulation solutions to accelerate 5G New Radio (NR) device development and verification to ASUS.



ASUS is using Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to validate new designs that support the latest 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) Release 15 specifications, including beamforming and beam management technologies across both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies.



Keysight offers end-to-end over-the-air (OTA) testing capabilities by combining its network emulation solutions with customizable chambers for radiated testing. ASUS will use the Compact Antenna Test Range chamber, which has been approved by 3GPP, as an indirect far field test methodology. This chamber will be used to perform device characterization and validation under real-world conditions.





