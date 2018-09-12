Keysight supplies 5G network emulation to Motorola Mobility

Keysight Technologies is supplying its 5G network emulation solutions to Motorola Mobility for early 5G chipset prototyping, development, and device design validation.



“We are very pleased to be working with Motorola Mobility to help them bring their latest 5G devices to market faster,” said Scott Bryden, vice president of wireless device solutions at Keysight Technologies. “Early engagements with key 5G chipset providers has enabled Keysight to deliver first-to-market 5G solutions as 5G device design work accelerates.”



Last year, Keysight was first to announce that its suite of 5G network emulation solutions, including 5G Protocol R&D and RF Design Verification Toolsets, support the new 3GPP 5G NR Non-Standalone standard, enabling the device ecosystem to streamline its product workflow from early prototyping and development to design validation and manufacturing.



