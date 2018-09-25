Keysight intros 5G Base Station manufacturing test solution

Keysight Technologies introduced a compact and scalable 5G base station manufacturing test solution that enables network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) to streamline volume test of 5G New Radio (NR) infrastructure equipment.



The Keysight S9100A 5G multi-band vector transceiver (S9100A) uses common hardware and software platforms (including Keysight's PathWave) which support the latest 3GPP 5G NR Rel. 15.2.0 standards. It also uses Keysight's new PXIe vector transceiver (VXT) (Keysight M9410A) to provide industry-leading RF performance in a compact modular design, for improved efficiency and scalability in manufacturing test. Keysight's VXT offers wide bandwidth support of up to 1.2 GHz, combined with high-performance mmWave transceiver heads, to deliver Error Vector Magnitude (EVM) and Adjacent Channel Leakage Ratio (ACLR) performance across FR1 and FR2 in a small footprint.



"The introduction of Keysight's 5G base station manufacturing test solution enables network equipment manufacturers around the world to ramp up 5G manufacturing," said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight's Network Access group. "The scalability across sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies, compact design and superior RF performance of the S9100A, offer users a clear and rapid path from design validation to volume manufacturing."