Ixia and InnoLight demo 400 GE interoperability with OSFP transceivers

Keysight Technologies's Ixia division and Innolight demonstrated 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) interoperability between InnoLight’s OSFP optical transceivers, an OSFP 400GE switch from a major network OEM, and Ixia’s AresONE-400GE OSFP 8x400GE test system. The demo carried 3.2 Tbps of Ethernet test traffic.



Ixia’s AresONE-400GE test systems enable network equipment providers to test high-port-density devices such as routers, switches and servers for all Ethernet speeds, 400GE/200GE/100GE/50GE, based on the IEEE802.3bs and IEEE802.3cd standards. The 8-port 400GE test system is based on 56 Gb/s electrical interface with PAM-4 encoded signaling, supporting both OSFP or QSFP-DD pluggable interfaces. It runs IxNetwork, Ixia’s field-proven L2/3 emulation performance and scale test software. AresONE is available in full and reduced, 4-port and 8-port models.



“This interoperability test is a great milestone for the 400GE ecosystem with the first known demonstration of multimode and single mode OSFP optical transceivers delivering real network traffic on a major manufacturer’s switch,” said Sunil Kalidindi, vice president of product management at Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group. “These tests show the versatility of the AresONE for testing different types of optical transceivers for 400GE and 200GE speeds as well as the forthcoming 4x100GE and 8X50GE multi-rate Ethernet speeds that these optics will eventually support.”



