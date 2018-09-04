Intel announces AI collaboration with Baidu Cloud

Baidu and Intel outlined new artificial intelligence (AI) collaborations showcasing applications ranging from financial services and shipping to video content detection.



Specifically, Baidu Cloud is leveraging Intel Xeon Scalable processors and the Intel Math Kernel Library-Deep Neural Network (Intel® MKL-DNN) as part of a new financial services solution for leading China banks; the Intel OpenVINO toolkit in new AI edge distribution and video solutions; and Intel Optane™ technology and Intel QLC NAND SSD technology for enhanced object storage.



“Intel is collaborating with Baidu Cloud to deliver end-to-end AI solutions. Adopting a new chip or optimizing a single framework is not enough to meet the demands of new AI workloads. What’s required is sysatems-level integration with software optimization, and Intel is enabling this through our expertise and extensive portfolio of AI technologies – all in the name of helping our customers achieve their AI goals,” stated Raejeanne Skillern, Intel vice president, Data Center Group, and general manager, Cloud Service Provider. Platform Group.