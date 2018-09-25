Intel adds to portfolio of FPGA programmable acceleration cards

Intel is expanding its line of field programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration cards with a new model based on its most powerful Stratix 10 SX FPGA.



The card leverages the Acceleration Stack for Intel Xeon CPU with FPGAs, providing data center developers a robust platform to deploy FPGA-based accelerated workloads. Hewlett Packard Enterprise* will be the first OEM to incorporate the Intel PAC with Stratix 10 SX FPGA along with the Intel Acceleration Stack for Intel Xeon Scalable processor with FPGAs into its servers.



