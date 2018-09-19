IEEE 802.11aq enables wireless service delivery

The IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) approved and published IEEE 802.11aq, an amendment to IEEE 802.11™, that addresses discovery of available services in Wireless Local Area Networks (WLANs).



The IEEE 802.11aq amendment specifies parameters for pre-association queries between wireless networks and devices. By facilitating a rich exchange of information between the wireless access point and the user’s device, users can swiftly and effortlessly discover what types of services are supported before making the decision to connect. Simplifying the service discovery process streamlines the network selection process, thereby elevating the end user experience.



IEEE said storing and caching available services with access points permits operators to differentiate their service offerings from those of market competitors in the same locality, opening the door to potential revenue generation opportunities.



“Connecting to a WLAN without first being able to easily discover whether a given service is supported by that network is often a source of frustration for end users. The IEEE 802.11aq amendment mitigates these situations by permitting users to quickly determine what services are available prior to actually connecting their devices,” said Stephen McCann, chair IEEE 802.11aq task group. “IEEE 802.11aq also delivers a critical competitive advantage through service differentiation in crowded market environments.”