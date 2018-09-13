Huawei completes 5G-NR stand-alone testing in Beijing

Huawei completed a set of 5G SA (standalone) functional C-Band tests in Beijing based on the 3GPP NR standard.



The SA test of 5G NR radio access network (RAN) took place in the third phase of China 5G technology R&D test in Beijing, which was organized by the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group.



Huawei said this marks the first 5G SA functional test based on the official protocol version of 5G NR (New Radio), following the completion of the 3GPP 5G NR Release15 standard (SA) in June 2018.



The testing used Huawei’s End-to-End (E2E) commercial products, including its 5G NextGen Core (NG Core), gNB , 5G test terminal, and a commercial terminal based on its Balong 5000 chipset.





