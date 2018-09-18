Gyrfalcon ships its AI ASIC for edge applications

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI), a start-up based in Milpitas, California emerged from stealth to unveil its low-power AI processing chip for edge equipment.



GTI said it has taken an "edge-first" approach to its IoT technology. Its "Lightspeeur" 2801S is a 7mm x 7mm 28nm ASIC that uses just 300mW of power to deliver 9.3 TOPS/W for processing audio and video input. Between two and 32 chips can be combined on one board for heavy compute loads or separate task handling.



The company said it is now shipping the device to 10 customers, including LG, Fujitsu, and Samsung. Also shipping to customers developing edge AI solutions is GTI's USB3.0 dongle with an embedded Lightspeeur 2801S that accelerates customer development processes when creating next-generation AI enabled equipment and devices.



"Balancing the cost-performance-energy equation has been a challenge for developers looking to bring AI-enabled equipment to market at scale," said Dr. Lin Yang, chief scientist, GTI. "The GTI founding team has been watching the industry struggle with this challenge for decades, and believe that our AI Processing in Memory and Matrix Processing Engine provide an elegant solution to avoid having to make trade-offs. By deploying APiM and MPE on a standard, commoditized ASIC, GTI is enabling our customers to bring innovative, AI-enabled devices to the masses."



"We are paving the way for the next wave of AI products to make it to market," said Kimble Dong, CEO of GTI. "We recognized that device makers were compromising on essential design variables in AI-enabled equipment and have sought to solve this over the past few decades. Our offering marries our "edge-first" approach with ultra-fast AI data processing technology, low power consumption and a small chip design to enable the best AI experience and performance at a low cost, within any AI use case, physical fit and deployment."



http://www.gyrfalcontech.com





