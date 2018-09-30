Gremlin adds $18m in funding for its Failure-as-a-service

Gremlin, a start-up based in San Francisco, announced $18 million in Series B for its Failure-as-a-Service platform.



Gremlin, which was founded by a former engineer at Amazon and Netflix, said it helps customers build more resilient system through a new engineering philosophy called chaos engineering. The new tool simulates how a system would react when encountering challenges, such as network latency, data center outages, etc. With nearly a dozen attacks and more launching soon, Gremlin recreates the most common failures across three categories: Resource, Network, and State. The Gremlin tool is delivered as a subscription-based service, with pricing based on per instance or service.



The new funding round was led by Redpoint Ventures.



“The concept of purposefully injecting harm into systems is still new for many companies, but chaos engineering has been practiced at places like Amazon and Netflix for over a decade,” said Kolton Andrus, CEO and Co-Founder of Gremlin. “We like to use the analogy of a flu shot, injecting small amounts of harm to build an immunity, in order to proactively avoid disasters. Now with ALFI, users will be able to bring this practice to serverless environments, and have much greater control within their applications.”



