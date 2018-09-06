GlobeNet and Facebook build 2,500 Malbec subsea cable to Argentina

GlobeNet and Facebook kicked off construction of anew submarine cable system linking Brazil and Argentina.



GlobeNet and Facebook will co-own the system and it will be operated by GlobeNet.



The "Malbec" cable, which is named after the renowned Argentinian wine, will span 2,500 km linking Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to Buenos Aires, with a branching unit to reach Porto Alegre, Brazil. The system will connect Argentina to GlobeNet's network in Brazil, which offers onward service to the United States. The Malbec cable system will feature six fiber pairs, delivering double the current international capacity to Argentina.

Globenet said Malbed will be the first new submarine cable route to reach the Argentinian coast since 2001.



"We are excited and proud to work with Facebook," says Eduardo Falzoni, CEO of GlobeNet. "Argentina deserves state-of-the-art infrastructure to satisfy the pressing demands of the years ahead. This project is a testament to our capabilities, expertise and commitment to the region where we have been operating for 15 years."



The ready-for-service date will be in the first half of 2020.



http://www.globenet.com





