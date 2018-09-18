Germany anticipates 5G spectrum auction in Q1 2019

Germany's Federal Network Agency has prepared draft rules for a 5G spectrum auction next Spring. The draft rules include provisions on coverage requirements, service providers and national roaming requirements. The draft will be presented for discussion next week to the Advisory Board. Consultation with market participants will follow and a final decision is to be made in November. The auction is anticipated to occur during the first quarter of 2019.



The draft of rules for the 5G frequency auction is posted here.



https://www.bundesnetzagentur.de/DE/Allgemeines/Presse/Reden/5GVergabebedinungen.html?nn=265778





