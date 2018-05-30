Facebook to build data center in Singapore

Facebook announced plans to build a hyperscale data center in Singapore. The 170,000 square meter facility, which will be Facebook's first wholly-owned data center in Asia-Pac, is expected to come online in 2022 at the latest. Facebook estimated the cost of the project at US$ 1 billion.





Last month, Facebook set 2020 as its target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% and to power 100% of global operations with renewable energy. Three years ago, the company set a goal of powering 50% of its operations with renewable power by 2018. It reached this goal by the end of 2017. To date, Facebook has signed contracts for over 3 gigawatts of new solar and wind energy. Most of the contracts have been signed over the past 12 months for new solar and wind projects that will deliver energy to its hyperscale data operations.













As with its other data centers, Facebook committed to 100% renewable energy and is looking at new solar projects in the area. The company says it is working with the Tennessee Valley Authority to establish a renewable energy tariff that will let other qualifying customers buy new renewable resources as well.



The Huntsville Data Center could be operational in 2020.



Facebook said the Eagle Moutain project represents an investment of more than $750 million.



