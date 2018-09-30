Facebook open sources LogDevice data store

Facebook is committing to the open source community its LogDevice distributed data store for sequential data.



LogDevice was originally developed and currently deployed within Facebook for a variety of workloads, including event streaming, replication pipelines, transaction logs, and deferred work journals. LogDevice comes with a command-line administration tool called LDShell.



https://code.fb.com/core-data/open-sourcing-logdevice-a-distributed-data-store-for-sequential-data/