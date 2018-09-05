Ericsson's 5G MANO to extend across the radio, transport and core

Ericsson's management and orchestration solution for 5G will extend across the radio, transport and core network, including elements provided by Juniper Networks and ECI Telecom, enabling automated network control for applications such as network slicing and traffic optimization.



Ericsson said alignment between the radio, core and transport layers of the network has never been more critical to meet the requirements of 5G use cases such as enhanced mobile broadband, fixed-wireless access, and massive and critical IoT.



The company also noted that its flagship mobile backhaul product – Ericsson Router 6000 – empowers close to 60 operators. More than 110 operators also use Ericsson’s 5G-ready microwave technology, MINI-LINK solutions.





