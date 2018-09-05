Ericsson to integrate ECI's optical transport for 5G

ECI announced a business and technology partnership under which its optical transport solutions will be integrated into Ericsson’s mobile transport offering.



ECI said the partnership is a result of previous collaboration and follows a thorough process of due diligence. The decision was further solidified by a number of joint wins in Denmark, Greece, USA and Brazil. The companies cited a growing pipeline of new opportunities worldwide.



ECI’s packet/optical solutions provide a scalable transport solution for radio access network (RAN) to core connectivity, offering an optimized feature set for mobile backhaul, environmentally hardened for any condition as required. ECI’s programmable transport products enable operators to tailor connectivity based on the use case or service profile, via network slicing. Moreover, ECI’s implementation of open APIs, interfaces and SDN controllability ensure full functionality in the Ericsson ecosystem. The ECI optical solutions will be integrated into Ericsson’s end-to-end mobile transport solutions, supporting 5G and IoT use case introductions.



Nishant Batra, Head of Product Area Networks at Ericsson says, “By combining our leading transport portfolio with ECI’s optical solutions, we will boost our transport offering and complement the critical building blocks of next-generation transport networks. This will bring benefits to our customers today and when introducing 5G and IoT use cases tomorrow.”



“Telecommunications networks are changing faster than ever before with the new functionalities and demands brought on by 5G. ECI’s open, elastic solutions are designed for the changing, more complex demands and complement Ericsson’s offering perfectly. This partnership will enable both parties to address a growing customer base with a more competitive and comprehensive offering,” said Darryl Edwards, CEO and president of ECI.



