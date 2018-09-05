Ericsson expands 5G portfolio with Juniper's edge, core and security platforms

Juniper Networks and Ericsson are expanding their 18-year partnership with Ericsson with a focus on delivering an end-to-end 5G solution that combines Juniper’s routing and IP transport with Ericsson’s Router 6000 and MINI-LINK microwave portfolio for distributed, centralized and virtualized radio access.
The companies are now offering a 5G transport network solution with single pane of glass visibility to manage the new requirements of next-generation mobile service delivery.
For the go-to-market strategy, Ericsson will include Juniper’s solutions for edge, core and security as part of its end-to-end 5G transport portfolio.
The joint solution encompasses:
Access, fronthaul/backhaul:
- Ericsson Router 6000 flagship mobile backhaul portfolio.
- Ericsson Fronthaul 6000 includes high density optical solutions that complement microwave solutions for CPRI and eCPRI transport.
Microwave radio backhaul:
- Ericsson’s MINI-LINK is a 5G-ready microwave technology.
WAN Services and IP Transport:
- Juniper’s MX and PTX Series support mobile infrastructure for 10G/100G/400G optical transport, simplified operations with Juniper’s unique universal design, advanced Junos OS software functionality including Junos Node Slicing, Juniper Telemetry Interfaces and an open, standards-based hardware-accelerated 5G CUPS User Plane.
- Juniper’s MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform .
- Juniper’s PTX Series Packet Transport Routers are built to optimize IP/MPLS transport for backbone, peering and converged metro core applications.
- Juniper’s transport routers offer integrated dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) interfaces with interoperability between the MX, PTX series and Ericsson’s Router 6000.
Security Gateway & Gi Firewall:
- Ericsson Radio Base Stations are already integrated with the Juniper’s SRX Series Services Gateway, a high performance and highly scalable next-gen firewall platform, providing both Gi Firewall and security gateway solutions for end-to-end 4G/5G offerings. Juniper will continue to enhance its security solutions to work efficiently with Ericsson’s RAN solutions as they evolve to 5G.
- Ericsson’s management and orchestration solution will be applied across Ericsson and Juniper products, which will be fully integrated, including full FCAPS support.
“By combining Ericsson’s leading transport portfolio with Juniper’s best-in-class edge, core and security portfolio, we will create an end-to-end transport offering that is ready for all the demands of next-generation networks. Our customers will benefit from the one-stop-shop approach, making it easier for them to build and operate high-performing 5G networks,” stated Nishant Batra, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson.