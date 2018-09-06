Ericsson demos massive IoT e-health wearable prototype

Ericsson, in partnership with Sony Mobile, Qoitech and Altair Semiconductor, is demonstrating a connected wearable prototype for diabetes monitoring that offers over five times longer battery lifetime.



The improved power efficiency relative to the first-generation prototype, is due to two main factors: firstly, the integration of Altair’s ALT1250 dual-mode Cat-M1/NB-IoT ultra-small, ultra-low power chipset into the small form factor wearable device from Sony Mobile. Secondly, the use of LwM2M protocol further reduces average power consumption. LwM2M is a device management protocol designed for managing lightweight and low power devices. LwM2M builds on an efficient secure application layer standard called the Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP).



Marie Hogan, Head of Broadband and IoT RAN, Ericsson, said: “A large, global ecosystem of partners is key to cater for different customer needs in IoT. Furthermore, end-to-end capabilities based on standardized solutions are crucial to enable scalable, competitive and efficient IoT services. This second-generation e-health demo with significantly improved power efficiency enabling long battery life on low-power devices is really encouraging for the IoT market. It enables mass adoption of Massive IoT and paves the way for a wide range of industrial and consumer IoT applications.”





