Ericsson debuts RAN Compute, Spectrum Sharing software

Ericsson introduced new radio access networks (RAN) hardware and software products including a new RAN Compute portfolio and Spectrum Sharing software.



Ericsson RAN Compute is an architecture for distributing processor-intense functions – such as beamforming and radio control – where needed to fine-tune use case performance while lowering total cost of ownership by leveraging cloud resources. The RAN Compute portfolio includes all the current basebands in addition to four new RAN Compute products that provide up to three times the capacity of current basebands. Two new RAN Compute Basebands enable service providers to deploy RAN functions centrally, or at the radio site, while two new RAN Compute Radio Processors enable RAN functions to be placed closer to the radio for enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-low latency applications while reducing site footprint.



Ericsson Spectrum Sharing offers simultaneous and dynamic support of 4G and 5G within the same spectrum band using the Ericsson Radio System. The new functionality can be implemented through a remote software installation on Ericsson Radio System radios shipped since 2015. This enables operators to deliver nationwide 5G coverage with a much more flexible spectrum migration strategy – removing the need for dedicating existing 4G spectrum assets to 5G statically, which would negatively impact 4G performance. Ericsson said this solution is based on the 3GPP Rel 15 standard and simplifies adoption by 5G device manufacturers.



“Qualcomm is committed to smartphone based commercialization of 3GPP Rel-15 5G NR technology in first half of 2019. As a part of 5G commercial deployments happening at scale, we welcome 3GPP Rel-15 based Ericsson Spectrum Sharing as a technology enabler in expanding the commercial rollout of 5G to bands that are currently used by 4G,” stated Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President, Engineering and General Manager, Qualcomm Technologies.



http://www.ericsson.com





