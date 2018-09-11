Ericsson and Intel showcase 5G ecosystem

Ericsson and Intel, together with AT&T and T-Mobile are showcasing the power of the 5G ecosystem at this week's Mobile World Congress Americast in Los Angeles.



The partners will demonstrate Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G New Radio (NR) interoperability using 39 GHz spectrum - the frequency band that 5G services in North America will be introduced on. Commercially available products: Ericsson Radio System AIR 5331 and the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform, offer further validation of the supporting 5G ecosystem.



Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson, says: "This accomplishment shows that 5G is ready for business. Together with our partners we are continuing to prove the readiness of both the underlying technology and the ecosystem."



Asha Keddy, Intel Vice President and General Manager of Next Generation and Standards says: "This public multi-vendor 5G NR over-the-air data call using 39 GHz mmWave band signifies that we have reached a new level of interoperability. This successful over-the-air test using the band that will offer 5G services in North America, also demonstrates the network and ecosystem readiness we have achieved."





First live public NR data call over 39GHz spectrum OTA using AT&T and T-Mobile spectrum: LTE anchor B66 (2.1Ghz) LTE

Multivendor operable data call based on 3GPP Release 15 specifications

Supporting hardware and software include Ericsson Radio System commercial radio AIR 5331, commercial SW track and Intel MTP