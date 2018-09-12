Equinix appoints Charles Meyers as next CEO

Equinix has appointed Charles Meyers to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, replacing Peter Van Camp, who has served as interim CEO since January 2018. Van Camp will resume his role as Executive Chairman of the Equinix Board of Directors. Meyers will also join Equinix's Board of Directors.



Meyers joined Equinix in 2010 as President, Americas, the company's largest operating region. In 2013, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer at Equinix. For the past year, he has served as President of Strategy, Services and Innovation (SSI), where he oversaw product organization and led the technology, strategy and business development teams driving the company's next phase of growth and focusing on the future needs of customers and partners.