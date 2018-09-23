ECOC 2018: Progress with the 100G Lambda MSA

The 100G Lambda Multisource Agreement (MSA) Group, which was formed in October 2017, announced the release D2.0 of three specifications based on 100 Gbps per wavelength PAM4 optical technology.



These updated 100 GbE interface specifications are designated as 100G-FR and 100G-LR for duplex single mode links over 2 km and 10 km respectively.



The MSA has also updated the 400G-FR4 specification for 400 GbE duplex single mode fiber links relying on multiplexing 4 wavelengths of 100 Gb/s PAM4 modulated optical signals. In addition, the MSA is also working on a 400G-LR4 specification for a 10 km reach at 400 GbE.



Plugfest





In addition, members of the 100G Lambda MSA Group announce recently conducted a private interoperability private plugfest hosted by MultiLane. Twelve companies participated.The areas of focus for this event included testing optical interoperability for 100 GbE and 400 GbE modules and modules that support 4x 100 GbE breakout.“The rapid convergence of stakeholders and technical agreement highlights the strong industry effort and the demand to bring this technology to market as soon as possible,” said Mark Nowell, MSA co-chair.“The successful testing between so many members involved in the plugfest shows the rapid maturity of the various product and technology developments across the ecosystem,” said Jeffery Maki, MSA co-chair.At ECOC, the 100G Lambda MSA Group is hosting module interoperation demonstrations in the 100G Lambda MSA booth (Booth #123)/The 100G Lambda MSA Group member companies are: Alibaba, Applied OptoElectronics, Arista, Broadcom, Ciena, Cisco, Color Chip, Credo, Delta, Finisar, Foxconn Interconnect Technologies, Fujitsu Optical Components, HiSense, Huawei, IDT, Inphi, Intel, Juniper Networks, Kaiam, Keysight Technologies, Lumentum, Luxtera, Macom, Maxlinear, Mellanox, Microsoft, Mitsubishi Electric, MultiLane, Molex, Neophotonics, Nokia, Oclaro, Rockley Photonics, Semtech, Sicoya, Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric, TE Connectivity and Tektronix.