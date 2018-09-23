ECOC 2018: NeoPhotonics shows 400G EML and silicon photonics

At ECOC 2018 this week in Rome, NeoPhotonics is showing its suite of lasers and analog ICs for uncooled, non-hermetic single laser 100G and 4 laser 400G links within data centers. The product suite includes Electro-Absorptively Modulated Lasers (EML) for 2 km PAM4 based links and high power CW laser sources for 0.5 and 2 km Silicon Photonics-based links, along with the photodetectors, drivers and trans-impedance amplifiers required.



NeoPhotonics anticipates a technology shift to single-laser (lambda) 100Gbps and 4-laser (lambda) 400Gbps using 4 level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4) driven by demand for higher port density and lower cost per bit for optical connections inside the data center.The 100G/400G Component Suite from NeoPhotonics includes:In addition, transceiver developers have also begun deployment of silicon photonics based transceivers for industry standard MSAs such as CWDM4, CLR4 and PSM-4, which has led to the need for custom, high power and non-hermetic laser sources to drive these transceivers. To support this emerging Silicon Photonics eco-system, NeoPhotonics has developed and qualified a line of high power, uncooled lasers and laser arrays for several industry leading Silicon Photonics transceiver manufacturers, as well as offering single and quad drivers for Silicon Photonics modulators:“Our complete suite of 53GBaud Linear Optical Components provides all needed optical components for single laser 100Gbps transmitters and receivers, scalable to 400Gbps transceivers with CWDM4 wavelengths,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “Furthermore, our uncooled, high power CW DFB lasers and laser arrays are critical elements for any 100G, 200G or 400G Silicon Photonics based transceiver. We are pleased to offer the lasers and critical analog electrical components for both next generation data center transceiver approaches,” continued Mr. Jenks.www.neophotonics.com