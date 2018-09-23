ECOC 2018: Keysight and Ixia demo 400GE and 110 GHz optical signal analysis

At ECOC 2018, Keysight Technologies is demonstrating its latest high-speed, test solutions in a private room (building SC3, room J), including coherent signal analysis solutions featuring the new Infiniium UXR-Series Real-Time Oscilloscopes and the new N4391B Optical Modulation Analyzer with up to 110 GHz Bandwidth, as well as the M8194A 120 GSa/s arbitrary waveform generator (AWG). The room will include demonstrations of new optical and electrical 400GE / PAM4 compliance test solutions, as well as 1.2 Terabit and 400ZR test equipment for coherent optical applications.



Ixia, a Keysight business, is also demonstrating its 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) test solutions in cooperation with other organizations. With the Ethernet Alliance (Stand 618), Ixia will participate in the first multivendor demonstration of interoperability in the 400GE ecosystem with a 400GE switch over OSFP optical transceivers which leveraged all 8 ports in the AresONE OSFP 8x400GE test system to deliver 3.2 Tbps of live Ethernet traffic. The demo also uses passive copper Direct Attached Cable (DAC) assemblies from Amphenol and TE Connectivity Ltd.



Keysight and Ixia solutions are also present at:





Fujitsu Optical Components (FOC) (Stand 703) is showing Keysight's N1092C DCA-M sampling scope with N1078A optical/electrical clock recovery unit and 86100D DCA-X mainframe with 86108B precision waveform analyzer for the development of their 400G OSFP/QSFPDD transceivers.

HUBER+SUHNER Cube Optics AG (Stand 410) will present a live demo at its booth of its latest ultra-compact integrated multi-lambda 200 Gbps PAM4 Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly (ROSA), compatible with the 200G and 400GBase-FR8 standard using Keysight’s N1092E DCA-M sampling oscilloscope for analysis.

Ciena (private room) is using Keysight’s M8290A optical modulation analyzer (OMA) to demonstrate its Wavelogic Ai coherent applications.

Finisar (Stand 400) is demoing their leading optical transceiver modules operating in the Ixia’s 2nd generation 400GE, AresONE test system. The demonstration consists of AresONE ports transmitting and receiving up to 3.2 Tbps of live Ethernet test traffic with Forward Error Correction (FEC).

Source Photonics (Stand 416) is demonstrating the maturity of the 400GE ecosystem using their 400G QSFP-DD LR8 transceiver and traffic from Ixia’s field-proven K400 QSFP-DD test system.

Mellanox Technologies (Stand 432) is using Ixia's AresONE 8x400GE QSFP-DD test system to demonstrate 200Gb/s live traffic using 200GBASE-SR4 multimode fiber transceivers and 400Gb/s QSFP-DD passive copper DAC assemblies.

Molex (Stand 606) will demonstrate line rate 400G Ethernet traffic with Ixia’s K400 over Molex’s new 3m QSFP-DD DAC. Real-time analysis on K400 will showcase test results of pre-FEC (forward error correction) per lane BER (bit error rate) better than IEEE specifications.