ECOC 18: Source Photonics and Huawei showcase PAM4-based transceivers

At ECOC 2018, Source Photonics is partnering with Huawei in showcasing 50G and 400G optical transceivers based on PAM4 technology.



The companies are participating in the Ethernet Alliance Interoperability Demonstration, which consists of multiple 400G and 50G links among participating network and test equipment manufacturers including Huawei.



Source Photonics said it is working with Huawei in providing operators an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient technology. The companies took the initiative this year in driving the development of optical modules based on 50G PAM4 technology. The PAM4 technology coupled with faster Baud Rates and higher density transceiver types are enabling 400G which is known to be key in migrating to higher speed networks.



“We took the lead worldwide when we successfully demonstrated interoperability of the first 400G QSFP-DD LR8 and 400G CFP8 LR8 transceivers at OFC 2018 in March. Source Photonics continues to take initiative as it collaborates with Huawei in developing IEEE optical standards for 50G PAM4 technology,” said Andy Xiao, PLM.



Source Photonics’ 400G CFP8 supports the IEEE 400GBASE-LR8 optical standard and 400GAUI-16 electrical interface. The module operates from 0°C to 70°C and complies with the CFP8 MSA and allows connections of up to 10km. The 50G LR QSFP28 uses a DML laser with mature TO package as a cost-effective solution for network migration. This product will be available for purchase this month and will also be key in enabling 5G commercialization and other services requiring higher network bandwidth.



Source Photonics -- booth #416

Ethernet Alliance -- booth #618





