ECOC 2018: Oclaro readies 400G QSFP56-DD FR4 2 km transceivers

Oclaro will begin sampling its high-density QSFP-DD solution, which uses this same 100G PAM4 EML technology in 4 lanes to enable an aggregated data rate of 425 Gbps. First samples are expected later this year and volume production is expected in Q2 2019.



“The breakthrough demonstration of the 100G single lambda optical link was made possible through the use of Oclaro’s world-class integrated indium phosphide (InP) 100G PAM4 EML technology,” said Yves LeMaitre, Chief Strategy Officer at Oclaro. “When combined with the latest generation DSPs, our high-bandwidth EMLs enable new transceiver designs for 100G per wavelength and 400G. Products such as Oclaro’s QSFP-DD are critical to hyperscale data center operators to leverage a new generation of switching ASICs and allow for a faster migration to 400G.”



Oclaro said its new 400G QSFP56-DD FR4 transceiver will enable 36 ports of 400G per 1RU compared to only 18 ports of 400G with CFP8 (1st generation 400G modules). To ensure interoperability, Oclaro has been actively involved in the 100G Lambda MSA and QSFP-DD MSA. In August of this year, Oclaro successfully interfaced the transceiver’s mechanical housing with leading QSFP-DD connector and cage vendors at the QSFP-DD MSA mechanical plug fest. Earlier this month, Oclaro also participated with its 100G QSFP28-FR and 400G QSFP-DD FR4 transceivers in an interoperability test organized by the 100G Lambda MSA.



Some highlights of Oclaro’s 400G QSFP56-DD FR4 Transceivers





400 Gigabit Ethernet (400GbE) transceiver operating at a data rate of 425 Gbps

Compliant to the 400G-FR4 optical interface specification of the 100G Lambda MSA and the 400GAUI-8 electrical interface specification of the IEEE

Transmission distance up to 2km, which supports 95 percent of links inside data centers

Compliant to QSFP-DD MSA hardware specification

Optical transmitter with 4 EMLs in the 1.3 mm wavelength band aligned to the CWDM grid

Optical receiver with 4 channel PIN photodetector

Low power consumption of 12 W, which is key to lowering operating expense

Operating case temperature of 0-to-70 degrees Celsius

Hot Z-pluggable to 76-pad QSFP-DD electrical connector so that transceivers can be installed or removed without affecting the rest of the network. This enables a “pay as you grow” model for 400G capacity increases.

At ECOC 2018, Oclaro is demonstrating interoperability of its 100G PAM4 electro-absorption modulated laser (EML) technology integrated into the 100G QSFP28 form factor. Oclaro is participating in the plug fest organized by the 100G Single Lambda Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) (Booth #123).