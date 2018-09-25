ECOC 2018: Finisar debuts 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceiver

At ECOC 2018, Finisar is demonstrating several 200G and 400G transceivers, including 400G QSFP-DD DR4, 400G QSFP-DD eLR8 (extended-reach), 200G QSFP56 FR4 and 200G QSFP56 eFR4.



In addition, Finisar is showing the industry’s first 64 Gbaud Integrated Tunable Transmitter and Receiver Assembly (ITTRA) and a new Flextune self-tuning feature for tunable DWDM modules.



Some highlights:



400G QSFP-DD DR4 Transceivers -- a new 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceiver targets parallel single mode fiber (SMF) links in hyperscale cloud data centers. Finisar is demoing an optical module transmitting data point-to-point over parallel single mode fiber (SMF) using four 100G PAM4 optical lanes, per the IEEE 802.3bs 400GBASE-DR4 standard. These DR4 modules can also be used in break-out applications to four 100G QSFP28 DR transceivers.



400G QSFP-DD eLR8 Transceivers -- Finisar is performing the industry's first public demonstration of a 400G QSFP-DD eLR8 extended-reach transceiver, transmitting data over 30km of duplex SMF. These modules provide a cost-effective option for router-to-router, or router-to-transport interconnections and use a DML-based 8x50G PAM4 optical architecture. This demonstration shows an extension of the technology which is already in production in Finisar’s 400G CFP8 LR8 modules and which has been demonstrated in Finisar’s 400G QSFP-DD LR8 modules over 10km at OFC 2018.



200G QSFP56 FR4 and eFR4 Transceivers -- for hyperscale cloud data centers that require 200G optical connectivity, Finisar is demonstrating both an IEEE Standard-based 200G QSFP56 FR4 module operating over 2km of duplex SMF and an extended-reach eFR4 version operating over 10km of duplex SMF. Both types of modules employ low-cost DML transmitters, providing cost-effective options for both standard and longer reaches.



64 Gbaud ITTRA demonstration-- Finisar is showing 64 Gigabaud Integrated Tunable Transmitter and Receiver Assembly (ITTRA) transmitting and receiving data error-free at 400 Gbps using DP-16QAM modulation. The ITTRA is a complete coherent optics assembly, which integrates a transmitter and a receiver into the smallest 64 Gbaud footprint in the market. It can be integrated into coherent line cards or 400G Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) transceivers, accelerating time to market and decreasing development and manufacturing labor costs due to fewer assembly steps and lower test times. This 64 Gbaud ITTRA product complements the 32 Gbaud ITTRA introduced by Finisar earlier this year at OFC.



Flextune Automatic Wavelength Tuning Feature Demonstration -- Finisar's Flextune is an automatic transceiver wavelength tuning feature which can significantly reduce provisioning time and operating expenses when deploying tunable DWDM transceivers. Using Finisar-patented technology, each transceiver on a DWDM optical link can self-tune to the correct wavelength determined by its physical connection to the passive mux/demux infrastructure, and without intervention by the host system or technicians. Finisar will perform a functional demonstration of Flextune™ on duplex Tunable SFP+ transceivers this week, and the feature is also being implemented on bidirectional Tunable SFP+ as well as on coherent transceivers.



Measurement Capabilities Added to Optical Instrumentation Portfolio -- Finisar's new WaveAnalyzer GUI release 1.8 now supports measurements of the Side Mode Suppression Ratio (SMSR) of lasers, an important performance characteristic for such devices operating in optical communication systems. Also, release 1.8 provides an in-channel Optical Signal to Noise Ratio (OSNR) measurement technique which is important in networks with filter elements like ROADMs.



