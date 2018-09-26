ECOC 2018: EXFO reveals open transceiver system for testing 400G and up

At ECOC 2018, EXFO unveiled a new 400G test module featuring its Open Transceiver System (OTS), which is a modular design concept that enables compatibility between current or future high-speed transceivers and EXFO's test platforms (lab and field).



EXFO said inserts to test specific transceiver types, including those used in 400G systems (e.g., QSFP-DD, OSFP, COBO, and CFP8), eliminate the need to replace entire testing modules and can be interchanged directly in the lab, out in the field or on the production floor. The OTS debuts on the new FTBx-88460 Power Blazer: a compact testing solution that supports all of today's latest high-speed ecosystem technologies (400G, FlexE and OTUCn/FlexO) and transceivers on a single module.



"We are proud of our position at the core of the 400G ecosystem—demonstrated by our participation alongside key industry partners in important interoperability events at ECOC," said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO's Vice President, Test and Measurement. "These activities, strategic relationships and new innovations contribute to our goal of delivering smart solutions that help our customers get the most from their testing investments while staying ahead of the 400G curve."



"Xilinx is pleased to partner with the EXFO team in a FlexE (Flex Ethernet) interoperability demonstration taking place during ECOC 2018. The Xilinx leadership FlexE solution combined with the EXFO test platform leadership clearly show that the FlexE and 400G ecosystem is mature and ready for production. FlexE is becoming an increasingly important component of the network evolution. Proven interoperability between Xilinx's leading FPGA, FlexE IP and design platform and EXFO's test and measurement products provide confidence to our customer base", said Farhad Shafai, Vice President Communications Markets, Xilinx.